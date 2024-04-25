Incompetent FDA

Dr. David Graham is an American epidemiologist who played a critical role in highlighting the risks associated with the painkiller drug Vioxx (rofecoxib), marketed by Merck & Co. In the end the drug would be recalled but not until an estimated 60,000 people had died from taking it. It was the biggest pharmaceutical company scandal ever at the time in 2004.

https://web.archive.org/web/20240331083935/https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/111804dgtest.pdf

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TOxvHSrNL3rr/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/awVnuKNKoHNX/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93JNaKuWtoY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sCk7TLGAWI