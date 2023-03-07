Toxic Mold Recovery with Bridgit Danner | Conners Clinic Live #33

Dr. Conners had a great discussion with Bridgit Danner on toxic mold and her steps to recovery. She is an expert in the field, with a book (The Ultimate Toxic Mold Recovery Guide: Take Back Your Home, Health & Life) now available on Amazon, and a Free Masterclass (which Dr. Conners was interviewed for!) that you can get access to now.
Visit ConnersClinic.com/33 for more information on the episode as well as to read a transcript, get your link to Bridgit's "Toxic Mold Masterclass", her book, and more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.