Toxic Mold Recovery with Bridgit Danner | Conners Clinic Live #33
Conners Clinic
Published 21 hours ago |
Dr. Conners had a great discussion with Bridgit Danner on toxic mold and her steps to recovery. She is an expert in the field, with a book (The Ultimate Toxic Mold Recovery Guide: Take Back Your Home, Health & Life) now available on Amazon, and a Free Masterclass (which Dr. Conners was interviewed for!) that you can get access to now. 


 Visit ConnersClinic.com/33 for more information on the episode as well as to read a transcript, get your link to Bridgit's "Toxic Mold Masterclass", her book, and more.

