Solution For The Next Toilet Paper Apocalypse - Making A Bidet (part 1)
Published 14 hours ago

In This Video, I show a Bidet that I made with simple hardware store parts. In part 2, I will show how to actually make it, how to bend the pipes and the steel plate, and many other tips for those who need that...

A special Thanks To Bitchute.com, last weeks video is close to 200 views, actually bipassing brighteon, this week. Thanks Ray!

preppingdiyapocalypsetoilet paperhow-tosaving

