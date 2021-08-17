Developing a peer-to-peer faith

Ever wonder why God is so discreet in His approach to building a relationship with His people? We broaden our viewpoint of the "cryptic" aspect of Christianity in this lesson by adding Patrick Mulcahy to the discussion. Please join us in the process of discovery with an open mind, expecting to grow in your understanding and experience in the Lord Himself. An opportunity to get better acquainted with Him through scripture and to grasp that higher dimension of the Holy Spirit in preparation for the days ahead is our goal in these lessons. Oh, and we can also help you learn how to get involved with CRYPTO currencies as well if you're looking for new ways to earn extra income.



Hebrews 4:13 - all things are seen by God, nothing is hidden