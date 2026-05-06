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Analysis, by CIA Commander Dr. Piecznick, of Epstein Sex Files and Blackmail by Intelligence agencies
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Dr. Steve Piecznick is Pro-Trump, Jewish & lost family members in the Holocaust. His father was killed by Hitler and his family fled to Russia. The United States under FDR (Democrat) during WWII would not allow Jews asylum; they went to Cuba and eventually made it to America. Of course, Dr. Piecznick explains there is the Old CIA that was involved with child sex to blackmail politicians with the Mossad, MI6 and is just as evil. Also, if a government or intelligence agency (in any country) is doing wicked things, this is not condemning all the people of the nation--the CIA, MI6 & Mossad have been running & funding many of the Radical Islamic terrorist groups for years including Hamas run by Netanyahu. In this interview, Dr. Piecznick exposes Epstein and the CIA and Mossad involvement and alleged that the blackmail involved high government official including the Clintons and Bushes, etc.  Note: Former President Lyndon Johnson (Democrat) authorized and told Israel to strike the USS Liberty on 06/08/1967.

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911intelligence agenciesblackmailepstein sex files
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