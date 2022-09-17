Destroy Families, Steal Kids, and Reshape U.S.; Totalitarian REWRITING History, DESTROYING America.

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Dr. Martingano believes the government is executing a plan to change our way of life completely. The plan is, simply, this: Destroy the middle class totally, and take control of their children to shape as they wish. That means rewriting the history books and making our schools even more indoctrination-based than they already are.
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