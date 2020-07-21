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The Global Elite & The Coronavirus Coup D'état With Patrick Wood
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16 views • July 21, 2020
Spiro and Patrick Wood discuss what is technocracy, who are the technocrats and what is their agenda.
The two also analyze how the social engineers have positioned themselves to capitalize upon this manufactured crisis to implement their technocratic agenda.
Technocracy News & Trends
https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Speech
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick Wood YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHx...
Patrick Wood Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyR...
Patrick Wood Twitter
https://twitter.com/StopTechnocracy
Banned Youtube Video: My State Authorized Mandatory Vaccination … Has Yours?
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/07/...
The two also analyze how the social engineers have positioned themselves to capitalize upon this manufactured crisis to implement their technocratic agenda.
Technocracy News & Trends
https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Speech
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick Wood YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHx...
Patrick Wood Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyR...
Patrick Wood Twitter
https://twitter.com/StopTechnocracy
Banned Youtube Video: My State Authorized Mandatory Vaccination … Has Yours?
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/07/...
Keywords
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