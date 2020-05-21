First "Economic Impact Payment" (Part 2 of 2)

Third, to my children, grandchildren, and their children:



• You have been lied to and scammed by the decades-long traitorous acts of the multitudes of politicians in Washington, D.C., save for a few great men and women – statesmen all – who raised their voices and stood against these traitors;



• These few generations over the last 120-or-so years have failed you, and I ask your forgiveness. We gradually moved away from personal responsibility, fierce independence and self-care, towards a sense of entitlement and a life of leisure. Our eyes and sensibilities were on ourselves and not on you, our future. Consequently, you will bear the burden of our willingness to accept money that does not belong to us. In fact, it’s not even real money, for it exists only in the ether. Yet the financial impact on you will be real, as this country’s debt is upwards of $50,000,000,000,000, and grows daily. To make things worse, your financial future is gradually being stolen from you by your own family.



I have long been weary of the near-constant assault on both the Federal (and State) constitutions and The Rule of Law. It’s now gotten to the point where we taxpayers happily accept “money” that will create more debt to place on our heritage. All of us then be liars, as we say we “love our children” and that “our children are our best hope for the future,” all the while saddling them with more and more debt. Truth be told, for some of us who say “our children are our best hope for the future,” it’s true, but only because they are the ones who will be paying the bills.



So tell me, you patriots and Constitutionalists: how will you spend your “Economic Impact Payment”?



Me? Can’t be the hypocrite. So this is my response to this and any other so-called “Economic Impact Payment” that comes my way.



What about you? What are you going to tell your grand/children?



P.S. I want to be clear about one thing: I am not wealthy. Heck, I’m not even employed, and I’m down to about $13,000 of savings, which is supplemented monthly with a not-so-stellar SSA payment. So I could use the “money.” Truth is, my house went through foreclosure recently (thank you, Freddie Mac (“turning dreams into reality”)), and I am anticipating moving out of the United States, as not only do I have no place to go here, but it’s just too expensive any more. So I’m not doing this for financial gain (DUH!). I’m just not willing to hammer on the Government for their unConstitutional acts only to turn around and accept taxpayer funds. I’m no hero; I’m no super-patriot or whatever. I don’t want recognition. I’m just someone who has decided that it’s got to stop somewhere for me. Don’t know about you, but this is where I draw the line.