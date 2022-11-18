Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 3 (mirrored)
45 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 11 days ago |

MIrrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v1qx1ig-sandi-adams-agenda-2030-part-3.html

In the final part of her analysis of Agenda 2030, Sandi Adams identifies the ultimate plan. The elites will own everything and every man, woman and child is to be connected to the Metaverse - an artificial world where data is everything and the human mind is merged with the computer. Can’t be true? Join us.

Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 1:-

 https://www.brighteon.com/4e8c8de1-7191-47de-9853-73c022841dff Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2:- https://www.brighteon.com/38ff4cd4-6c19-468a-92f0-61c7805f2200


Keywords
new world orderpandemicagenda 21agenda 2030deathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskscashlesshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancinggreat resetbritcoin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket