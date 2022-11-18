Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 3 (mirrored)

MIrrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v1qx1ig-sandi-adams-agenda-2030-part-3.html



In the final part of her analysis of Agenda 2030, Sandi Adams identifies the ultimate plan. The elites will own everything and every man, woman and child is to be connected to the Metaverse - an artificial world where data is everything and the human mind is merged with the computer. Can’t be true? Join us.



Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 1:-

https://www.brighteon.com/4e8c8de1-7191-47de-9853-73c022841dff Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2:- https://www.brighteon.com/38ff4cd4-6c19-468a-92f0-61c7805f2200



