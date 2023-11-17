This is how you get the word out! They cannot Censor REAL LIFE!

I thought the kid done a great job!
He got a little side tracked at one point, but overall, he did great!
We need folks just like him around the world opening people's eyes!
Divulging the TRUTH about our supposed "governments" and how they are nothing more than CORPORATIONS which rule over us through the ADMIRALTY LAW practiced in our courts!
People need to understand that we are ruled through CONTRACT LAW and our assumed "consent." Then people need to learn how to rescind all contracts with the state and free themselves!
Then we can prosecute the scum in COMMON LAW COURTS!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.