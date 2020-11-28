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Ask Doctor Buttar - Future Plans for Canadians
Information Ministry
Information Ministry
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281 views • November 28, 2020
Dr. Buttar reveals the horrible plans the liberals of the Canadian government have planned for Canadian citizens which includes permanent lock-downs, vaccinations, removal from homes to detention facilities to prevent further infections since the infection rates has increased due to the increase in COVID testing. This plan is to begin in November through the first quarter of 2021. Travel will be greatly restricted from one city to another or from one province to another. Military will be used at check points to prevent free travel. All personal debts will be forgiven by the world reset program. People will forfeit all ownership of private property when they agree to accept the conditions and participate in the global reset programs. If anyone refuses to participate, they will stay locked up indefinitely and deemed a safety risk. They will ultimately be taken to isolation facilities because they will be considered a health risk.

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Video about the Canadian detention camps: https://www.facebook.com/joinRebelNews/videos/389102235611236
Keywords
health risklocked upglobal resetisolation facilitiesforfeit private propertysafety risk
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