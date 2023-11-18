Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MACHINES FLIPPED THE VOTES IN PA
channel image
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
5 Subscribers
26 views
Published 17 hours ago

Audit The Votes' Toni Shuppe details the machine issues that took place in Pennsylvania.

FULTON COUNTY'S ELECTIONS ARE A MESS!!

Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne speaks out about their election issues.


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:8179a9cd2059ffa0

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket