The Armed Forces of Ukraine Fired 18 Shells at the DPR in Three Hours, including 14 NATO Caliber 155 mm. - 101122

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 18 shells at the DPR in three hours, including 14 NATO caliber 155 mm, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine reported.
Video: Valentin Sprinchak/TASS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.