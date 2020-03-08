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Alex Jones Call-In: Is CoVID-19 Cover for the "Hi-Jacking" of the Republic by the UN and Globalist? (03_06_2020)
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18 views • March 08, 2020
I Called In to the Alex Jones show for a discussion about the Virus as a Cover for a global takeover by the WHO, UN & China. (Thoughts?)
Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e62df0da531d00073d3d5ec (Full Show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o (Military Games 2019 Opening Ceremony Full Video)
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201906/25/WS5d1178a5a3103dbf1432a01f.html
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2019/12/31/china-iran-ministers-meet-criticize-bullying-practices/
https://iotwreport.com/chinese-police-patrolling-european-tourist-destinations/
https://www.yippy.com/search?query=south+korea+and+china+meeting
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e335e772f3c020019a423f8 (Corona&5G Gregg Reese Report)
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=UIR9ETkw&id=228D13EBB4002A1E6303596CCB205785A5903B39&thid=OIP.UIR9ETkw0nG6HokBl4bHJgHaLm&mediaurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.pixelprivacy.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F02%2FHow-The-Great-Firewall-of-China-Blocks-Internet-Traffic.jpg&exph=1617&expw=1032&q=great+firewall+of+china&simid=607996059582008939&selectedindex=65&ajaxhist=0&vt=0&sim=11
Music By:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtU91piu8zI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-C7_8gmmpeY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdcOQR4xHr4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NB_Mynif8U
Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e62df0da531d00073d3d5ec (Full Show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o (Military Games 2019 Opening Ceremony Full Video)
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201906/25/WS5d1178a5a3103dbf1432a01f.html
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2019/12/31/china-iran-ministers-meet-criticize-bullying-practices/
https://iotwreport.com/chinese-police-patrolling-european-tourist-destinations/
https://www.yippy.com/search?query=south+korea+and+china+meeting
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e335e772f3c020019a423f8 (Corona&5G Gregg Reese Report)
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=UIR9ETkw&id=228D13EBB4002A1E6303596CCB205785A5903B39&thid=OIP.UIR9ETkw0nG6HokBl4bHJgHaLm&mediaurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.pixelprivacy.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F02%2FHow-The-Great-Firewall-of-China-Blocks-Internet-Traffic.jpg&exph=1617&expw=1032&q=great+firewall+of+china&simid=607996059582008939&selectedindex=65&ajaxhist=0&vt=0&sim=11
Music By:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtU91piu8zI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-C7_8gmmpeY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdcOQR4xHr4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NB_Mynif8U
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