BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DARK OUTPOST 01-21-2022 THE VATICAN'S SECRET TIME MACHINE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
213 views • February 03, 2022
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

The Chronovisor is said to be a device that gives the user the ability to see through time. Though the existence of the Chronovisor has never been proven, a 2002 book by Vatican priest Father François Brune says otherwise. According to Brune, the Chronovisor was developed by Father Pellegrino Ernetti, a Benedictine monk. Ernetti allegedly kept the device secret until the early 1960s when he confided in Brune and told him that 12 scientists, including famed physicist Enrico Fermi and former Nazi scientist Wernher von Braun, helped him to build it. Is the Vatican in possession of this device? Chris Wilson will bring us the truth and show us what is purported to be an actual photograph of Jesus Christ. Jessie Czebotar discusses Hollywood’s seedier side. Meghan Walsh and Penny Shepard continue to expose John Walsh’s possible complicity in the disappearance of Adam Walsh. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Enjoy this special FREE edition of our full show. Then sign up at https://darkoutpost.tv to see more great shows like this one!
Keywords
nwopopeproject papercliptime machineadam walsh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Douglas Harrington
Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Belle Carter
It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

Mike Adams
Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper&#8217;s pantry essential that doesn&#8217;t need refrigeration

Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper’s pantry essential that doesn’t need refrigeration

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy