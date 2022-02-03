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DARK OUTPOST 01-21-2022 THE VATICAN'S SECRET TIME MACHINE
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213 views • February 03, 2022
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The Chronovisor is said to be a device that gives the user the ability to see through time. Though the existence of the Chronovisor has never been proven, a 2002 book by Vatican priest Father François Brune says otherwise. According to Brune, the Chronovisor was developed by Father Pellegrino Ernetti, a Benedictine monk. Ernetti allegedly kept the device secret until the early 1960s when he confided in Brune and told him that 12 scientists, including famed physicist Enrico Fermi and former Nazi scientist Wernher von Braun, helped him to build it. Is the Vatican in possession of this device? Chris Wilson will bring us the truth and show us what is purported to be an actual photograph of Jesus Christ. Jessie Czebotar discusses Hollywood’s seedier side. Meghan Walsh and Penny Shepard continue to expose John Walsh’s possible complicity in the disappearance of Adam Walsh. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Enjoy this special FREE edition of our full show. Then sign up at https://darkoutpost.tv to see more great shows like this one!
https://noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The Chronovisor is said to be a device that gives the user the ability to see through time. Though the existence of the Chronovisor has never been proven, a 2002 book by Vatican priest Father François Brune says otherwise. According to Brune, the Chronovisor was developed by Father Pellegrino Ernetti, a Benedictine monk. Ernetti allegedly kept the device secret until the early 1960s when he confided in Brune and told him that 12 scientists, including famed physicist Enrico Fermi and former Nazi scientist Wernher von Braun, helped him to build it. Is the Vatican in possession of this device? Chris Wilson will bring us the truth and show us what is purported to be an actual photograph of Jesus Christ. Jessie Czebotar discusses Hollywood’s seedier side. Meghan Walsh and Penny Shepard continue to expose John Walsh’s possible complicity in the disappearance of Adam Walsh. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Enjoy this special FREE edition of our full show. Then sign up at https://darkoutpost.tv to see more great shows like this one!
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