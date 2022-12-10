IS BAPTISM REQUIRED FOR SALVATION? YES, REPENTANCE TO GOD, FAITH TO THE LORD, THEN NEW BIRTH BEFORE BAPTISM Mark 16:15-16; Matthew 28:18-20; John 3:1-5, 20221210

IS BAPTISM REQUIRED FOR SALVATION? YES, REPENTANCE TO GOD, FAITH TO THE LORD, THEN NEW BIRTH BEFORE BAPTISM

Mark 16:15-16; Matthew 28:18-20; John 3:1-5; 4:1-2; 1 Corinthians 4:15-17; 11:1; Matthew 3:13-17; Acts 9:17-19; Acts 8:26-40; Acts 2:37-47; Galatians 2:1-21; Colossians 3:17; GOD’s Sabbath: 20221210

Summaries:

Mark 16:15-16 – Preach The Gospel. He/She That Believes And Is Baptized Shall Be Saved 15 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. Amen!

Matthew 28:18-20 – Baptizing In The Name of the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost 18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. 19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen! Matthew 28:18-20

What Is A Christian? How Can A “Christian” Refuse Baptism And Still Claim To Follow Our LORD And Savior Jesus Christ, Who Was Sinless, But Surrendered Himself To Be Baptized? Matthew 3:13-17. Remember: He/She Who Doesn’t Have The Spirit Of Christ IS NONE Of His. Romans 8:9

John 4:1-2 – Disciples Baptizing More Candidates Than John John 3:1-5 –

The LORD Commanded Nicodemus That Man/Woman Must Be Born Again of Water And Of The Spirit

1 Corinthians 4:15-17 – Apostle Paul Encourages Christians To Follow Him

1 Corinthians 11:1 - Apostle Paul Encourages Christians To Imitate Him As He Imitates Christ

Acts 20:18-21 – New Christian Must First Produce Repentance To GOD, And Faith Toward The LORD Jesus Christ Before Being Baptized In Order To Receive The Holy Spirit’s New Birth Or Regeneration

Acts 8:8-24 – Simon, The Sorcerer Believed And Baptized, But Didn’t Have Genuine Repentance

