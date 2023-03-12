Fascia Sensory Organ, Connective Tissue Disease March 10th, 2023 5:30 AM

A clinical share video of a condition that impacts my entire body. One year later - after (2/22). I learned over the past year the cause of my symptoms, and disease manifestation/pathogenesis, while engaged in heavy fascia therapy. I have Connective Tissue (Fascia) Disease, and apparently have problems with Titin, a structural protein, Mechanoreceptors, Proprioception; Sensors; Golgi receptors and Interstitial receptors, are some of the issues this patient suffers from. "Fascia: of particular importance are the physiological functions of the connective tissue around the organs and under the skin; Physiologists now consider the general metabolic function of the connective tissue as its central role in the body. It simply was not taken into account how closely connected the fascia in the intestines is to the fascia in the musculoskeletal system". (Source: Fascial Fitness, 2nd Ed. by Schleip, 2021.) Fascia is also a Sensory Organ and communication network.Another recommended resource book: Architecture of Human Living Fascia, by Guimberteau. The extracellular matrix and cells revealed through endoscopy.