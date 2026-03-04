00:00 Sever Group's UAV operators wiped out an ammunition and military materiel depot of an AFU unit in Kharkov region.

00:14 FPV drones of the Zapad Group of Forces shot down several enemy reconnaissance drones in Kharkov region.

00:21 Tsentr Group's attack drones neutralised an AFU camouflaged tank in Dnepropetrovsk direction and hit the enemy's motor vehicles in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

00:54 Dnepr Group's drone pilots of the Novorossiysk-based Airborne Formation attacked the AFU hardware and manpower in Orekhov direction.

▪️ In the Volgograd region, as a result of a UAF drone attack in the Sredneakhtubinsk district, three private homes were hit. In the Voroshilovsky district, a drone fell in a non-residential area. In the Tractor Plant district, an apartment in a multi-story building was damaged. Five victims were reported, with no critical injuries. From the Rostov region, there are separate reports of the crash of our combat helicopter during the repulsion of an attack. The regional governor reported that "as a result of the fall of drone debris on the territory of a construction site, the windows and entrance door were partially damaged". The Russian Defense Ministry in total reported 45 downed UAF drones during the day.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Odessa and Kharkov regions, Sumy, Poltava.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, there is high activity of enemy drones. In the villages of Slutchevsk and Ponurovka, residential buildings were damaged, in Zapesochye - a car, in Suzemka - road equipment and an electric train.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces reported the liberation of the settlement Bobylevka (Glukhovsky district). In other areas, there are fierce battles.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in Grayvoron, a woman received a barotrauma as a result of a drone detonation. Ziborovka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Grafovka, Malomikhailovka, Solokhi, Otradnoe, Smorodino, Zamostie, Gora-Podol, Verny are under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the AFU is transferring reserves to the Volchansk district. The Northern Group of Forces repelled two counterattacks by the enemy.

▪️ Regarding Kupyansk, observers on both sides note a reduction in the activity of the Russian Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy notes the arrival of our reserves to the front line for further actions.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Russian Armed Forces are encircling Fedorovka II. Battles continue in Krivaya Luk and Nikiforovka.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - there are again reports of battles for Grishino. The enemy rightly considers this settlement an important defensive line.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Volunteer Army notes a decrease in the intensity of the attacks of the AFU from the Dnepropetrovsk region. Our soldiers from the Far East continue to advance south, in the areas of the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Komsomolskoe (Gulyaipolskoe).

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - without significant changes, the battles are positional in the conditions of numerous drones on both sides. There are shellings of Energodar, a civilian was injured.

▪️ In the Kherson region, in Veliki Kopany, a drone of the AFU killed a man and injured another. In the Gornostayevsky district, a civilian was injured. More than 20 settlements were subjected to attacks, buildings and cars were damaged.

