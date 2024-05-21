Create New Account
NEW STUDIES SHOW SERIOUS RISKS OF GENDER TRANSITION
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 17, 2024


New studies are highlighting the potential serious permanent harms from using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for those suffering from gender dysphoria. The push to put minors on a fast course to gender transition appears to be coming to an end as the public, legislative, and medical bodies are all reversing course.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vszf6-new-studies-show-serious-risks-of-gender-transition.html

