Del Bigtree at the HighWire





May 17, 2024





New studies are highlighting the potential serious permanent harms from using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for those suffering from gender dysphoria. The push to put minors on a fast course to gender transition appears to be coming to an end as the public, legislative, and medical bodies are all reversing course.

#PubertyBlockers #GenderAffirmingCare #HormoneTherapy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vszf6-new-studies-show-serious-risks-of-gender-transition.html