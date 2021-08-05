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Reflections & Questions About Protesting
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10 views • August 05, 2021
just a few thoughts about protesting in general and wondering when or if there are people out on the streets protesting against protesters who are marching for human rights..
my video regarding that scalar tech: https://youtu.be/dgJ9v5scPmg
AwakenYaMind: http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
my video regarding that scalar tech: https://youtu.be/dgJ9v5scPmg
AwakenYaMind: http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
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