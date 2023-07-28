Create New Account
Today's Challenge STAIRS! #carnivore energy rising!
DC Learning to Live
3 Subscribers
21 views
Published Friday

90 min gym session followed by stair challenge today. 5x sprints in 10 min 5x stair jumping At 50 I am starting all over again, yrs of chemotherapy and learning to walk again. I love being outside. There was a time I never thought I would be able to walk again. Nor live long enough to start a new life.





























































































#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnvore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore

Keywords
healthcancermindsetmotivationchemotherapymedicalcarnivorefitnessgymplyometricsdr ken berrystair running

