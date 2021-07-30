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Walk Even As He Walked - Jesus Christ - The LORD GOD Who Saves - Do You Abide In Him?
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20 views • July 30, 2021
"And hereby we do know that we know Him, if we keep His commandments. He that saith, I know Him, and keepeth not His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But whoso keepeth His word, in him verily is the love of GOD perfected: hereby know we that we are in Him. He that saith he abideth in Him ought himself also so to WALK, even as He WALKED." - 1 John 2:3-6 - All Glory To The LORD GOD.
The website is up and running. It's in very early stages. Only been up for a day or so. I expect to have done what I am doing for now in the next couple of weeks. Check it out. - https://liftupabanner.com/
Lift UP A Standard - Raise A Banner Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcigvJRyVQp06XGxHAUHH3qu
The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
A Journey Through Jeremiah Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
Music by Samuel Kim music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
Music by Lukas Heldak:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC20hrKJlhLdL5oEqES42qjA
Music by No Copyright Music:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEZmq7LIUTQI1hysyoQQpg
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
The website is up and running. It's in very early stages. Only been up for a day or so. I expect to have done what I am doing for now in the next couple of weeks. Check it out. - https://liftupabanner.com/
Lift UP A Standard - Raise A Banner Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcigvJRyVQp06XGxHAUHH3qu
The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
A Journey Through Jeremiah Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
Music by Samuel Kim music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
Music by Lukas Heldak:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC20hrKJlhLdL5oEqES42qjA
Music by No Copyright Music:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEZmq7LIUTQI1hysyoQQpg
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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