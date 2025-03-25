The Kingdom Series: Part 10 | The Kingdom Life: Living in the Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A certain kind of life produces a certain kind of behavior. In the same way the Kingdom life produces the fruit and gifts of the Spirit. Jesus says, "...a tree is known by its fruits." The only way to know Kingdom Citizens is by the life they live and the lifestyle they exemplify. Are you a Kingdom Citizen? It matters not what you say; it matter only what you live! What demonstration are you releasing from your being?