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EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE An Australian Covid CAMP! - The TRUTH You're Not Being Told! - Tyranny Down Under
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5473 views • December 10, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Adrian York in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico about his experience inside of an Australian concentration camp also known as a "quarantine facility."
In this video, we look at the footage he took inside of the camp and we talk about his experience flying into Australia, being apprehended, forced onto a bus and brought to Howard Springs camp despite multiple negative tests. We talk about the food at the camp, the treatment of people in this obvious prison center and the shocking level of compliance and reverence Australians suddenly have for tyrannical authority.
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Adrian York in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico about his experience inside of an Australian concentration camp also known as a "quarantine facility."
In this video, we look at the footage he took inside of the camp and we talk about his experience flying into Australia, being apprehended, forced onto a bus and brought to Howard Springs camp despite multiple negative tests. We talk about the food at the camp, the treatment of people in this obvious prison center and the shocking level of compliance and reverence Australians suddenly have for tyrannical authority.
This is coming to a place near you soon. Be prepared.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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