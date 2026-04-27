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When An Attorney Messes Up A Real Estate Deal
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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Well, good evening, everybody. My name’s Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.


You know, I attended a meeting today of real estate agents and it really came to my attention how important the real estate attorneys are to the sale of both the buyer and the seller.


And what do I mean by that?


Well, I learned a long time ago, 25 years now, that an attorney can be a deal maker or a deal breaker.


Going through the process of buying and selling a home is emotional enough.


And then when you have an outside attorney monitoring everything, you really need their help.


You need their guidance.


But sometimes attorneys, if they’re not really experienced in real estate transactions, they’re not the best to go to.


So what I suggest is that your listing agent and or buying agent will have generally five or six attorneys that you can choose from.


So choose one of them because they’re familiar with the real estate process.


And that’s so important.


They speed things up to save you money.


They make things easier when there’s problems because they have experience doing that.


Again, a quick story — maybe ten years ago — I had a buyer very interested in buying this house and it was already sold or in contract.


Well, the deal fell apart and we sort of stayed with it and then I found out why the deal fell apart.


The owner — this is a true story — the owner was actually an attorney, and he messed up the whole deal because he was so emotionally involved, and it just didn’t work out.


So he got his best friend to do the job for him, and we went in, consummated the deal, and all parties were extremely happy.

That’s my point.


https://bergerpoints.com




Keywords
managementreal estateadviceagentlawyerspropertyattorneytipsbrokerlistingbuying a homeselling a homewhere to buy a house
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