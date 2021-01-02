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Breaking News From the UK (MHRA): "The Wuhan Flu Virus Does NOT Come From an Infected Person"
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542 views • January 02, 2021
F.Y.I - UK MHRA = (United Kingdom: Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency)
Editors Note: As I was uploading this video the UK announced that you can mix and match vaccines ie. Moderna with Pfizer if you need your second shot and one is not available. So the UK is saying that it is okay to mix and match vaccines. Where are the Clinical Studies showing any adverse reactions to cross-blending vaccines? They truly are treating people like Guinea Pigs.
Since the Wuhan Flu came on to the scene last year at this time the biggest and most important question that was asked has to have been: where did it come from and how was it manufactured? The one thing about being a 'critical thinker' is that you tend to think outside of the box, but go to 'ground zero' for your answers. In the case of Coronavirus my question has always been: Where did it come from? Then, we never heard a definitive answer as to where the virus came from or originated. They tried telling us that it came from a Wet Market in Wuhan and was the product of a 'Bat and Snake Soup'. I could not and did not believe this and then conspiracy theories came out that it was the product of a Wuhan Bio-Weapon Lab and accidentally unleashed on the World. Well after reading Jim Stone's Blog this morning I am starting to get my question answered. The Wuhan Wiggle Virus is the product of a Computer Generated Program. They are issuing vaccines for a man-made virus. The World is truly being run by Satan. God Bless. refuse the Vaccine. It will eventually kill you.
Related Link:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uw7.html
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Editors Note: As I was uploading this video the UK announced that you can mix and match vaccines ie. Moderna with Pfizer if you need your second shot and one is not available. So the UK is saying that it is okay to mix and match vaccines. Where are the Clinical Studies showing any adverse reactions to cross-blending vaccines? They truly are treating people like Guinea Pigs.
Since the Wuhan Flu came on to the scene last year at this time the biggest and most important question that was asked has to have been: where did it come from and how was it manufactured? The one thing about being a 'critical thinker' is that you tend to think outside of the box, but go to 'ground zero' for your answers. In the case of Coronavirus my question has always been: Where did it come from? Then, we never heard a definitive answer as to where the virus came from or originated. They tried telling us that it came from a Wet Market in Wuhan and was the product of a 'Bat and Snake Soup'. I could not and did not believe this and then conspiracy theories came out that it was the product of a Wuhan Bio-Weapon Lab and accidentally unleashed on the World. Well after reading Jim Stone's Blog this morning I am starting to get my question answered. The Wuhan Wiggle Virus is the product of a Computer Generated Program. They are issuing vaccines for a man-made virus. The World is truly being run by Satan. God Bless. refuse the Vaccine. It will eventually kill you.
Related Link:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uw7.html
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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