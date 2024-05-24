Create New Account
Matt Walsh Show Highlight: The Chiefs Coach Finally Spoke Out. Is Harrison Butker Going To Be Fired?!
US Sports Radio
Published 19 hours ago

The coach of the Kansas City Chiefs has a great response to a reporter who tried to get him to condemn Harrison Butker.


Keywords
politicsrepublicanmatt walshharrison butkerussportsnetworkussportsradio

