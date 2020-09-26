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Global warming ‘craziness’ is a ‘huge problem’: Bolt
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17 views • September 26, 2020
Sky News Australia - Sep 25, 2020
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says the craziness about global warming, based on dodgy modelling and wild predictions is a huge cultural and economic problem. “it’s this craziness about global warming, it’s like the craziness really about this virus as well,” Mr Bolt said. “The way you’ve got a scare that’s based on dodgy modelling, wild predictions of catastrophes that don’t actually come and a one-sided media fear campaign where the truth doesn’t seem to matter. “We have got a huge problem; a cultural problem and an economic one.”
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says the craziness about global warming, based on dodgy modelling and wild predictions is a huge cultural and economic problem. “it’s this craziness about global warming, it’s like the craziness really about this virus as well,” Mr Bolt said. “The way you’ve got a scare that’s based on dodgy modelling, wild predictions of catastrophes that don’t actually come and a one-sided media fear campaign where the truth doesn’t seem to matter. “We have got a huge problem; a cultural problem and an economic one.”
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