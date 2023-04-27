Mark Skidmore PhD Interview - The COVID-19 Agenda & The Bastardization Of The Peer Review Process

The Last American Vagabond





April 26, 2023





Since the beginning of the COVID-19 illusion we have seen a very disconcerting wave of suppression and outright censorship, but the most concerning aspect of this was when we saw the first peer reviewed study, in unprecedented fashion, removed by the outlet's editorial team in contradiction of the peer review process and disputed by the study author. This practice of editorial censorship post-peer-review has gone on to become a common feature of the new medical tyranny status quo. So joining me today is Mark Skidmore PhD, here to discuss his recent study, its important findings, and its subsequent unjust editorial retraction.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/mark-skidmore-phd-interview-covid-19-agenda-bastardization-peer-review-process





Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064





Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav





Support TLAV through Autonomy:

Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA

Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research

Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA





Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/

https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond

https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond





Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah

Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b

Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff

Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp





Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:

http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867





#TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #MarkSkidmorePhD





"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vjZOm57noBIl/