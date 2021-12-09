Jan 6 Defendants Being Tortured: So-Called Leaders Doing Nothing to Fight for Patriots

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America has more than 1.3 million lawyers, talk to almost any one of them, and they’ll tell you the importance of our adversarial system of justice and ensuring that everybody gets their day in court. They’ll tell you how the American legal system protects people’s rights from overreach and tyranny. But most of them don’t really believe it. And you can tell because the vast majority of lawyers are doing nothing about the hideous mistreatment and railroading of the January 6 protesters, who are still being treated like subhuman garbage and domestic terrorists.
Joe McBride joins us.