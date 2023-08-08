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JESUS IS THE JUDGE, BE LIKE JESUS | 8-8-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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12 views • August 08, 2023

Show #1951

Links from this broadcast:

Send the email! Support Dr. Tenpenny: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/stand-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny/

Follow Patriot Party News on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PPN

Matthew 7:1-3 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207:1-3&version=KJV

'Judge': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/judge

'Witness': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/witness

Marcus at City Meeting: https://www.facebook.com/jerrydorris/videos/634264458679049

Ray LeBlanc article: https://wisconsinchristiannews.com/view.php?sid=9545

Jim Caviezel speech at Rosary Rally in Ohio: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/pm6hY4y4cEGDdPiy14Cpej

Dr. Birx "Scarf Lady": https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/scarf-lady-dr-deborah-birx-is-now-new/

Pfizer buckles: https://www.revolver.news/2023/08/pfizer-buckles-under-pressure-during-heated-hearing-admits-the-unthinkable-about-the-jab/

John 8: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%208&version=KJV

'Discriminate': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Discriminate

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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