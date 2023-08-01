Create New Account
La Operación: [Eugenics]
Think While Still Legal.
Published Yesterday

The Latin-X Genocide.
Over one-third of all Boricua (aka Puerto Rican) women of childbearing age have been sterilised. So common is the operation that it is simply known as ‘la operacion'. Using newsreels and excerpts from government propaganda films, plus interviews with Puerto Rican women, doctors, birth control specialists and politicians, this film explores the controversial use of sterilisation as a means of population control...[cont.]

-𝙃𝙄𝙑/𝘼𝙄𝘿𝙎 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩:       https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHvSjbdAuIYZWWhK8WpAAw7w

—Don Pedro Albizu Campos: The Puerto Rican Nationalist Party. https://www.brighteon.com/f780eee2-8ed1-4089-a609-cd2c2344d611?t=1

—Dr. Robert E. Willner: Deadly Deception. https://www.brighteon.com/dad98910-1163-4e46-9ccb-142a56db16b1?t=4


Keywords
racismchildrenpoliticsscienceamericafamilysouthabortionparenthoodcontrolgenocidegovernmentmedicineagendamedicalpopulationeugenicswomanbirth controllatincolonialismpseudoscienceplanedsterlizationindustrial complex

