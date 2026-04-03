NEW COURT FILING SHOCKERː DID FBI ARREST THE WRONG J6 PIPE BOMBER❓

BREAKING: A shocking new court filing in the January 6 pipe bomb case is raising serious questions about what really happened — and who may actually be responsible.





According to newly revealed court documents, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who later worked for the CIA reportedly FAILED an FBI polygraph test when asked directly whether she planted the pipe bombs near the RNC and DNC on January 5, 2021.





At the same time, Brian Cole Jr., the man arrested and charged by the FBI, continues to maintain his innocence after pleading NOT GUILTY — despite allegedly making statements during intense interrogation. His defense team now argues that critical evidence may have been overlooked… or ignored.





The filing reveals:





The FBI allegedly investigated and surveilled the former officer for weeks

A failed polygraph test with “rehearsed responses” noted by the examiner

Subpoenas requested for videos, communications, devices, and CIA employment records

Questions surrounding a dog video alibi

Unusual joint interviews involving the FBI and a federal prosecutor

Claims that potentially exculpatory evidence exists





Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is now seeking to hold Cole’s attorneys in contempt after details about the investigation were made public — raising even more concerns about transparency.





Is the wrong man being charged?

Why was this information not previously disclosed?

And what does this mean for one of the most mysterious unresolved events surrounding January 6?





This case is far from over — and the truth may be more complicated than we’ve been told.





⚠️ This video breaks down the latest developments, the court filings, and what it could mean moving forward.





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pWWR-KVc98