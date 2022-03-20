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New footage shows destroyed shopping center in Mariupol
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11 views • March 20, 2022
Guardian News.
Footage has emerged from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol showing a shopping centre in the south-eastern port in ruins as residents continue to be bombarded by Russian airstrikes. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on 10 March, shows the mall and other buildings damaged.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4B1ACvL6yA
Footage has emerged from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol showing a shopping centre in the south-eastern port in ruins as residents continue to be bombarded by Russian airstrikes. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on 10 March, shows the mall and other buildings damaged.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4B1ACvL6yA
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