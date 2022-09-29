SARS-Bioweapon Vax Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Activiation Confirmed Again: Dr. Rashid A. Buttar Validates Todd Callender Bioweapon 5G-Activation Scenario: September 29, 2022

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SARS-Bioweapon Vax Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Activiation Confirmed Again: Dr. Rashid A. Buttar Validates Todd Callender Bioweapon 5G-Activation Scenario
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar Validates Todd Callender Bioweapon 5G-Activation Scenario in his recent interview with Mike Adams:
https://www.brighteon.com/87319918-7f29-4c44-be8e-8f7da0e9c337
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4/22/2022 The Prather Point with Jeffrey Prather – Todd Callender:
https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
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My Special Report was posted in Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter 17 on Page 28:
Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Activation Confirmed: Deployment in NYC with 5-10-Day Incubation
By Terral
Watch Terral’s WARNING Special Report Video (04.23.2022): https://www.brighteon.com/c2a61d44-80cd-47d6-a1ad-888db04c324e
Everyone is advised to keep Weight Chart doses of Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in their systems for the duration for neutralizing SARS bioweapon and vax-related threats. Terral
Get $800+ worth of high-quality Nano Silver (5nm particle size) for $100 (News subs, $115 for Non-Subs) at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
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More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]