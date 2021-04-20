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MICROBIOLOGIST SUCHARIT BHAKDI: "LARGEST EXPERIMENT EVER PERFORMED IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND" (MIRRORED )
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346 views • April 20, 2021
MICROBIOLOGIST SUCHARIT BHAKDI: "LARGEST EXPERIMENT EVER PERFORMED IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND" (MIRRORED )
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TruthVideos1984 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FremXKQLjHJM/
Alex Newman interviews microbiologist German-Thai-American Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi.
He says the Covid hysteria is based on lies and the Covid “vaccines” are set to cause a global catastrophe and a decimation of the human population.
Bhakdi calls for criminal prosecutions of the people responsible and an immediate halt to this global experiment.
Bhakdi's upcoming book:
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/OThkY2UwMWEt
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TruthVideos1984 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FremXKQLjHJM/
Alex Newman interviews microbiologist German-Thai-American Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi.
He says the Covid hysteria is based on lies and the Covid “vaccines” are set to cause a global catastrophe and a decimation of the human population.
Bhakdi calls for criminal prosecutions of the people responsible and an immediate halt to this global experiment.
Bhakdi's upcoming book:
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/OThkY2UwMWEt
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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