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ALEISTER CROWLEY TIES TO GHISLAINE MAXWELL - KILLUMINATI13420
America at War
America at War
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Every issue that humanity faces on a daily basis was created by these Luciferian demons in an attempt to take over the world!


These Luciferian criminals were already defeated at the Tower of Babel...

But they truly believe that they'll succeed in their second attempt at the

Luciferian "New World Order"


Every supposed "government" on earth is controlled by these demons

Every "Police Department" in the world serves Satan, even their badges demonstrate this fact, each of them actually being a Satanic sigil


It's time to wake up folks...

And to STOP TOLERATING the illegitimate Luciferian "Rule" over you and your country. And they DO control your country, no matter which one it is!


original video:

ALEISTER CROWLEY TIES TO GHISLAINE MAXWELL

https://old.bitchute.com/video/9Iw9vPzm9BV3/

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politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
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