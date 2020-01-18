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The Gothic Alliance
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37 views • January 18, 2020
I met up with an old friend and he introduced me to Gothic.
I realized Goth defines me to a tee and ally my self to the Gothic Alliance... A Goth is anyone who endorses the 13 principles of the Gothic charter... but more about that some other day! 😘
I realized Goth defines me to a tee and ally my self to the Gothic Alliance... A Goth is anyone who endorses the 13 principles of the Gothic charter... but more about that some other day! 😘
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