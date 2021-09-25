LIBERAL STUDENTS GO FULL RACIST ON ARIZONA CAMPUS ** - It’s Not Reverse Racism, It’s Just Racism - InfoWars/Shroyer – 24/Sep/2021

** ASU Liberals Go Full Racist Just Like MSM Propaganda Wants Them to- InfoWars, Own Shroyer – 24/Sep/2021-- Liberals going full racist on college campuses just like MSM Propaganda wants them to.- When you bow to tyranny, you get more tyrants.-- Comments:• 1: Don’t they understand what multiculturalism is?2: Don’t they understand they have fought for one room when they can share a whole campus?I swear, social media has made everyone want to be the centre of attention. Granted, the sticker and T-shirt is obviously gonna bate ppl like this, so I’m not surprised, but it’s still so stoopid and hypocritical.• The girls are lucky the guys were so nice. Sad.• Confirms what I have seen in Africa (I was born in Africa and lived there my whole life). Blacks want access to whites to take their civilization.• I would have called campus police on them just to stress them out even more.• Michael Jackson, chose to be white.• I would take her cell phone and shove it deep in her a-hole. Get her name and address and take care of it in the cover of darkness. Period.• In the USA, BLM is racist agains whites and is anti-USA: That's a legal and moral crime. So BLM, liberals and rigid losers, stop harassing everybody that is not in your shitty realm.• Lol these same girls for sure date white guys. 100%. Every young black girl loves white guys. These guys seemed flustered. They should've either ignored them or invited them to take a seat and discuss their issues.• These uneducated Marxist brainwashed fools think this video’s giving themselves a leg up. Yep this’s what the 20 something’s of America are being shoved down their throats• I would just ignore racist bitches like that. There is no point in arguing with idiots.• It’s not reverse racism, it’s just racism.• People are fuckin stupid, im over this shit. Can the rapture come already?!• Ummmm wait did he or I choose to be white??? Proves how dumb these social justice warriors are disgusting little pigs• Start turning it around on them. Play like your the victim. Get as loud as they are. Project their propaganda back on them. Do not back down. Mock the hell out of them.• And this is why I refused to go to ASU or even U of A. Fvck those commie brainwashing centers. Plus, university/college is a scam that's only there to brainwash and make you a debt slave. I'm not white (or male), but I would've stood up for those dudes anyway and watch those commie cunts explode and call me racist/sexist terms. I probably woulda grabbed dat bitch by her ugly braids and slammed her to the ground because I'm not a doormat. Sorry for the language, I'm just really mad. I hate libtards.• I would have stayed right there, I would have trolled their asses by blaring loudly the Erika military song by the German Wehrmacht and I would played the hour long one too on YouTube of course. They wanna disturb everyone with their bullshit little commie temper tantrums, then I would have got those bitches back by fucking with them and making them look even more deranged. By the way I like how they were calling these dudes Karen for wanting to go speak with the Dean when these sorry ass fuckin commie bitches came over and starting having their commie mommy-I-want-this-crying-in-the-grocery-aisle-tantrums.• They need to make a white floor only:)• There is no hope for these women. They won't survive more than three days without electricity or internet. It's sad. They won't survive what's coming, to ALL of us. What's coming doesn't care about skin color, gender, money, social standing, etc. Etc.• When you bow to tyranny, you get more tyrants.• If I was him I’d say “Black Police Matter!” and just watch their heads explode• Being a racist pig is the foundation of liberalism