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Wickedness Of Enemies Exposed
Proverbs 26:26 (NIV)
26 Their malice may be concealed by deception,
but their wickedness will be exposed in the assembly.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Despite camouflaging their hatred, the Wicked will be exposed.
https://tgp.tiny.us/cewrh5rc
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