AJN Live - Sunday Live - Highlights Of The Epic 4th of July Celebration in DC and Trump’s Pledge That The Spirit of 1776 Is Unstoppable - 7-05-2026

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FULL SUNDAY SHOW: Did Candace Owens Really Say That It’s Good That Charlie Kirk Died? Alex Jones Covers Highlights Of The Epic 4th of July Celebration in DC and Trump’s Pledge That The Spirit of 1776 Is Unstoppable, PLUS - Scientists Create Synthetic Life That Threatens To Take Over The Planet! This Broadcast Was Particularly POWERFUL And Many Other Key Subjects Were Covered Please Watch and Share, Because We Are In A F*cking INFORMATION WAR, And Only The Truth Will Set Us Free!