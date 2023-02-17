Echte "Sie leben"- Brille, Spektroskopie und das Okkulte

Walter John Kilner wurde am 23. Mai 1847 in Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, England, geboren.
Kilner interessierte sich für die menschliche Aura, einen leuchtenden Bereich, der alle Lebewesen umgibt.....
Dicyanin eine verbotene Substanz, die keinen Eintrag bei Wikipedia hat.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.