Global tech outage hits companies around the world.
Television channels, airports and banks around the world have been knocked offline in a massive outage causing Windows computers to suddenly shut down.
Cyber security engineers pointed to a problem with Crowdstrike, a piece of antivirus software, which appeared to be causing computers to crash.