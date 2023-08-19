Jonny Hodl: CBDCs & Digital Identity are the #1 Threat!

Jonny Hodl of The Staying Free Podcast discusses the increasing censorship facing independent media and mistakes alternative platforms have been making. His central concern is the threat of the coming Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) combined with Digital Identity. Sam Altman's Worldcoin and Elon Musk's X are extensions of the Deep State. He doesn't have much hope for the UK or the West, we've shown we don't really care about our freedoms or the rule of law. He remains bullish on México!





Websites

The Staying Free Podcast Linktree https://linktr.ee/jonnyhodl

Jonny Hodl Twitter https://twitter.com/jonnyhodl

Staying Free Podcast Twitter https://twitter.com/stayingfreepod





About Jonny Hodl

Jonny Hodl is a freedom maximalist and host of The Staying Free Podcast where he conducts fireside chats with friends and allies of the growing counterculture of sovereign individuals..





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)