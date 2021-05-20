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FULL SHOW: Fauci And Obama Gave China The Bioweapon Used Against The U.S.
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100 views • May 20, 2021
Owen Shroyer and Dan Lyman open the show discussing the wide open border crisis in America and how it might be even worse for Europe right now. It also seems to be clear that Anthony Fauci and Barack Obama facilitated the Chinese Communists with a bioweapon that they then unleashed on the world. Mike Adams breaks down how the Connecticut government knows there's deadly ingredients in the COVID vaccine, but that they covered it up. On the last hour of the War Room, Brandon Gray of Just Another Channel, revisits the January 6th Capitol Riot to explore the ways that it still affects the patriot movement.
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