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Dr. Malone Calls Out Globalist Governors Inslee And Newsom, "Get Out!"
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581 views • April 09, 2022
Alex Jones presents video footage of Dr. Robert Malone rallying patriotic Americans to vote globalist politicians out of office who do not have their best interest at heart.
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