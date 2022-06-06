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Podcast 2022-23 – Die grüne RAF spielt Jenga
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11 views • June 06, 2022
Podcast 2022-23 – Die grüne RAF spielt Jenga
von Roger Letsch
Quelle: https://unbesorgt.de/die-gruene-raf-spielt-jenga/
Buchtipp: Klimasozialismus von Gerhard Breunig und Dieter Ber: https://amzn.to/3mjAuqe
Bitte recherchieren sie selbst und glauben nicht, was wir verbreiten!
Um uns (Das Podcast Team) zu Unterstützen können sie etwas über diesen link https://amzn.to/3bzMQDZ
bestellen oder Spenden Sie etwas für das Hosting: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=738VQM5DVEG4G.
Wir bedanken uns bei allen Hörern des Podcastes für ihre Unterstützung.
Diesen Beitrag ist auf den Kanälen als Video-Podcast:
- BitChute: https://bit.ly/2MrBObD
- bittube: https://bittube.video/c/gfs_krueger_channel/videos
- brighteon: https://bit.ly/2JJ43Sn
- Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@PodcastDeutschland
- Telegram: https://t.me/PodcastDeutschland
sowie als Audio-Podcast:
- Deezer: http://bit.ly/35ruH6U
- Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2T3vKY2
- iTunes: https://apple.co/2s2sql8
- Stitcher: https://4h.net/RgKEY
- FMPlayer: https://cutt.ly/Stdakav
- Listen Notes: https://lnns.co/9i3x_4azPFm
zu finden und als MP3 zum Download:
https://wy2ade.podcaster.de/download/2022-23_PC_Jenga.mp3
Weiterführende Infos zu Deutschland/Germany:
https://www.bundesstaat-deutschland.de/, https://www.ddbnews.org/
sowie zu der Weltanschauungsgemeinschaft: https://www.grosswenea.com/
Webradio: https://www.ddbradio.org/ und für Mobilgeräte: https://www.ddbradio.net
Bitte verbreiten Danke
von Roger Letsch
Quelle: https://unbesorgt.de/die-gruene-raf-spielt-jenga/
Buchtipp: Klimasozialismus von Gerhard Breunig und Dieter Ber: https://amzn.to/3mjAuqe
Bitte recherchieren sie selbst und glauben nicht, was wir verbreiten!
Um uns (Das Podcast Team) zu Unterstützen können sie etwas über diesen link https://amzn.to/3bzMQDZ
bestellen oder Spenden Sie etwas für das Hosting: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=738VQM5DVEG4G.
Wir bedanken uns bei allen Hörern des Podcastes für ihre Unterstützung.
Diesen Beitrag ist auf den Kanälen als Video-Podcast:
- BitChute: https://bit.ly/2MrBObD
- bittube: https://bittube.video/c/gfs_krueger_channel/videos
- brighteon: https://bit.ly/2JJ43Sn
- Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@PodcastDeutschland
- Telegram: https://t.me/PodcastDeutschland
sowie als Audio-Podcast:
- Deezer: http://bit.ly/35ruH6U
- Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2T3vKY2
- iTunes: https://apple.co/2s2sql8
- Stitcher: https://4h.net/RgKEY
- FMPlayer: https://cutt.ly/Stdakav
- Listen Notes: https://lnns.co/9i3x_4azPFm
zu finden und als MP3 zum Download:
https://wy2ade.podcaster.de/download/2022-23_PC_Jenga.mp3
Weiterführende Infos zu Deutschland/Germany:
https://www.bundesstaat-deutschland.de/, https://www.ddbnews.org/
sowie zu der Weltanschauungsgemeinschaft: https://www.grosswenea.com/
Webradio: https://www.ddbradio.org/ und für Mobilgeräte: https://www.ddbradio.net
Bitte verbreiten Danke
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