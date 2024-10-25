Addressing Q & JFK Jr. Anomalies as November 5th Approaches | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 24

Rachel is a patriot from Iowa who decided to get involved in 2021. After finding her first original George Magazine in a basement, she began collecting every issue of the original George Magazine.





In January 2022, she started a weekly show called "The George Collection" using her online name: WRITESIDE BLONDE. In the show, she dives into the magazines in search of coincidences and foretelling's and has found countless astonishing facts.





She worked for the new George Magazine for over a year and interviewed RFK Jr, Mike Huckabee, Terrell Owens, and many other notable names during her time there. In January, she left the new George Magazine and is now focused solely on JFK Jr's original George Magazines, her show "The George Collection", and creating uplifting content in the form of videos and poems.





Frank a LI NY Patriot and digital warrior, shares his experience at recent Trump rally and inspires Americans to have an open mind and to seek to discover truths.





- Is JFK Jr. still with us?





- Why has Trump over these years pointed to Q and Jr related issues?





- President Trump mentions JFK Jr. in relatively recent interview. Did he mean

RFK Jr?





- Vincent Fusco and Juan O’Savin – who are these men?





- Whose on the front cover of issue number 47 of original George Magazine –

issue 47? You guessed it – DJT!





- Coincidences and anomalies of the original George magazine





- The purpose and mission of the original George magazine





- Rolling Stones – Jr and Trump





- Lung attacking virus 2020 mentioned in original George Magazine





- Jr. mentions patriot act – Gates population control and much more





- Lights-Cameras- Politics and Central Casting – “Enjoy the Show”





- Rappers discussed – Puffy (Diddy) discussed) questioning who killed Biggie and others





- Note from Jr. to DJT





- Approaching the finish line – God has been and remains with us – Victory ahead





- Frank a LI NY Patriot weighs in with important messages to fellow Americans as well as his experience at the recent Trump rally on LI in NY





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





