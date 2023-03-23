Welcome To Proverbs Club.Words Of The Wise And The Fool.
Proverbs 22:12 (NIV).
12) The eyes of the Lord keep watch over knowledge,
but he frustrates the words of the unfaithful.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus blesses the Wisdom Of The Wise,
but he hinders the beliefs of the fool.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2ykjpz7v
#eyes #Lord #keep #watch #knowledge #he #frustrates #words #unfaithful #Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.