SHOCKING - ALL MORTGAGES IN UK ARE ILLEGAL - USA TOO! Mort = Death - Gage = Contract!

Renegade Inc: The Great British Mortgage SwindleThe literal old French translation of the word mortgage is ‘death pledge’. In Britain the mortgage market is worth more than £1.3 trillion, but how many of these mortgages are fatally flawed through the complicity of legal professionals?Host Ross Ashcroft is joined by the film-makers Michael O'Bernicia and Michael O’Deira on Renegade Inc: The Great British Mortgage Swindle, to find out what is really going on with our mortgages and the banks that provide them.Original Post on RT UK:Renegade Inc:The Great British Mortgage SwindleIn the wake of the US sub-prime mortgage crisis, the UK housing market collapsed, the reality of which was much more shocking that the public ever imagined.Insolvent banks were lending money they didn't have; mortgage fraud had been common practice for decades; conveyancing solicitors were giving illegal advice; whilst the police were violently enforcing the selectiveapplication of the law.Then, when all seemed lost, a call to action rallied thousands from all over Britain, in support of the mavericks who took on the might of the banks, armed with nothing except the facts.Nine years in the making, The Great British Mortgage Swindle is an urgently prescient, emotionally compelling and ultimately uplifting film, which lifts the lid on institutionalised mortgage fraud, the selective application of the law and the brutality of eviction by court order.Visit the official website for The Great British Mortgage Swindle:https://www.thegreatbritishmortgagesw...Watch on Amazon Prime:Buy the DVD on Amazon:#RenegadeInc #TheGreatBritishMortgageSwindle #TGBMS